No car is perfect, but some, like the Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione, come close. It has the looks and the engine, but it's always been weighed down by the poor-performing robotized six-speed sequential gearbox. That's now fixed thanks to a new aftermarket package from Swiss tuner Officine Fioravanti. It ditches the old transmission for a proper six-speed manual while making several other upgrades to the car.

The package includes a new carbon-ceramic brake system, an electronically controlled and adjustable Öhlins suspension, a “significant reduction in vehicle weight,” and new FIA-approved carbon-fiber seats. It also updates the engine calibration software that increases the output, but Officine Fioravanti doesn't disclose the new numbers. We've reached out for more specifics, and we'll be sure to update this article when we hear back.

Gallery: Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione by Officine Fioravanti

15 Photos

The 8C Competizione debuted in 2007 with a Ferrari-sourced 4.7-liter V-8 engine that made 444 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque. Alfa claimed the coupe could sprint to 62 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds and reach a 181-mph top speed. It only produced 500 coupes and 500 convertibles that immediately sold out, with only a handful making it to America.

Officine Fioravanti first appeared on our radar a few years ago when it introduced a Ferrari Testarossa restomod. Like the 8C, the tuner increased its output, reduced weight, and upgraded the suspension. The tuner also recently introduced a package for the Ferrari 512 Berlinetta Boxer that replaces the ignition and fuel systems.