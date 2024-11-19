This Is Jaguar's New Logo

Jaguar is in transition. It's winding down production of the last models in its current lineup before relaunching the brand further up-market and at a higher price point. We'll get our first look at that future next month when the automaker unveils a Design Vision Concept, but no brand reset is complete without some new badges and branding, and Jaguar is ready to show us those ahead of time.

The automaker reimagined the leaping Jaguar, for starters. It looks thinner and more angular than the outgoing cat. The monogrammed relief perfectly outlines the new feline. Jaguar also updated the script for its wordmark that blends upper- and lower-case letters for "symmetry and simplicity."

Photos by: Jaguar

The automaker wants to reposition itself to compete with Bentley and Maserati instead of BMW and Audi, as it did before. As Jaguar emphasizes its new premium status, the brand's starting price point will jump to the $130,000-$140,000 range.

What do you think?

Jaguar previewed its design direction by publishing pictures of the first model in a line of new high-end vehicles. The automaker didn't reveal much of the sedan's styling, covering the car in camouflage. Still, it looks imposing and exuberant, something Jaguar wishes to amplify going forward as it makes exuberant colors "a cornerstone" of the brand's new identity.

We'll get our first look at Jaguar's future design direction on December 2 at 8 p.m. ET at Miami Art Week. That's where the automaker will present "the physical manifestation of its Exuberant Modernism creative philosophy."

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Source: Jaguar

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