The McLaren MP4/4 is an iconic Formula One car driven by legends Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, driven to victory in 15 of 16 races in 1988. A new Lego kit gives you the chance to own a scale model of the amazing machine, complete with a tiny Senna minifigure. The toy goes on sale March 1 and retails for $79.99 as part of a new series of Lego race cars for 2024.

The 693-piece MP4/4 model measures 12.5 inches long, 6.5 inches wide, and 5 inches tall. Lego packs lots of features into the kit, including working steering and suspension. The rear wing is even adjustable. McLaren and Honda's branding decorate the body, but the original Marlboro cigarette advertising is absent.

Builders can display the Lego MP4/4 on a stand that mounts the car at an angle so viewers can get a great look at the details, with statistics about the car on the base. The Senna minifigure gets his own podium that features an image of the famous driver and the quote, "No matter what your dream is, you have to dedicate yourself entirely to it."

The McLaren MP4/4 used a Honda-built turbocharged 1.5-liter V6 engine and a six-speed manual gearbox. Senna and Prost were dominant during the 1988 F1 season, often being the first- and second-place drivers on the podium. The Italian Grand Prix at Monza was the only race that year where they didn't score a victory. By the end of the season, Senna was world champion.

If your F1 preferences skew towards modern machines, Lego also has two Mercedes-AMG F1 W14 E Performance kits (pictured above) on the way. There's a smaller 9.5-inch-long pull-back car version for $26.99 and a massive 25-inch-long, 1:8-scale model for $219.99.

The big 1,642-piece Mercedes F1 kit is more exciting to us since its larger size lets Lego's designers incorporate an opening wing, working steering, a functional suspension, and moving pistons for the V6 engine. Neither are available for pre-order yet, so we suggest picking up the Senna car to hold you over.