Lamborghini's Fourth Model Was Almost a Sedan

Lamborghini has never had an extensive lineup, with just three models in its current portfolio: The Revuelto, the Temerario, and the Urus. The Italian supercar maker is working to add a fourth, a new electric GT based on the Lanzador concept. But at one point, the company considered making its next model a sedan.

Lamborghini rejected the idea of another SUV because of the Urus. However, CEO Stephan Winkelmann said the company did consider reviving a version of the long-wheelbase 2008 Estoque concept before landing on the Lanzador as its fourth model.

"We looked at the idea to make a GT car, which is what we chose at the end of the day," Winkelmann said in the interview with CAR Magazine. "But we also looked at another SUV, which we rejected, and a [sedan], which we had already considered with the Estoque back in 2008. It was a concept which we had to develop further—it had a long wheelbase and we concluded that a long wheelbase does not always look that good."

What do you think?

Lamborghini is all about style, and the Estoque does look a tad peculiar with four doors and a limousine-like presence. The Estoque made its debut at the 2008 Paris Motor Show as the brand’s first front-engine model since the LM002. Lamborghini never provided a ton of information about the concept, alluding to a range of powertrain choices, including a Gallardo-based V-10 or a hybrid or diesel V-8.

Instead, we will get the Lanzador that the automaker previewed last year. It was a two-door, 1,341-horsepower EV slated to enter production in 2028. Lamborghini now says it’ll arrive late this decade or early next and will be the brand’s first electric vehicle. So, Lamborghini has a lot it needs to get right before it hits the road.

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