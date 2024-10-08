Lamborghini is planning to release its first electric vehicle in 2028. Previewed by the Lanzador concept shown at Pebble Beach in 2023, it'll be a funky SUV-shaped 2+2 grand tourer, rather than a sports car. CEO Stephan Winkelmann predicts the EV will sell as well as the company's mainstream supercar, despite the public's diminishing interest in battery-powered cars.

Speaking with Motor1 at the launch of the Urus SE at the Nardò Technical Center in Italy, Winkelmann laid out the expected volumes of Lamborghini's lineup following the launch of its EV.

"The Revuelto is in the smallest segment, the volumes will always be the smallest," he told Motor1. "And then we see Temerario and the [electric] GT car more or less on the same level. And the Urus will always be the biggest seller."

Lamborghini Lanzador Concept at Monterey Car Week

The Temerario, released earlier this year, is Lamborghini's new entry-level supercar, replacing the hugely successful Huracán. The Italian manufacturer sold 3962 Huracáns last year, representing about 40 percent of all sales. It's probably a safe bet to assume Temerario sales will follow suit.

Winkelmann's claim on Lamborghini's EV volume is a bold prediction, then, considering the public's shifting attitude away from electric cars, even at the ultra-luxury level. But Lamborghini isn't concerned about today's demand.

"You need to think about that Lamborghini needs five years [of development], then a product cycle of at least eight years," Winkelmann says. "So you always have to look into what is going to happen in the future. Because if you measure yourself on the mood of the day, you will never do anything."

Winkelmann isn't the only one betting on Lamborghini's EV success. In a separate interview with Motor1, chief technical officer Rouven Mohr says it's only a matter of when, not if, sentiments will change. And Lamborghini won't rely on simulated gear shifts and fake engine sounds to sell cars, but rather something more.

"From our perspective, we need to go a step further," Mohr says. "Only trying to imitate a combustion engine is probably the right answer for now. But we have to convince the customers that the electric driving experience is something more than you cannot have in the combustion world. Only then can you convince emotional buyers to stay electric."