This Maserati Biturbo Restomod Costs More Than a Ferrari SF90 Stradale

This Maserati Biturbo Shamal Restomod is built by Modena Automobili.

It borrows the Maserati Ghibi's twin-turbocharged V-6, modified to make 500 horsepower.

Pricing will start at over $600,000 once production begins.

Just when you thought you'd seen it all with restomods, another one arrives. This time, someone's modernized a Maserati Biturbo. It's not just any Biturbo either, but the rare Shamal that was available through the 1990s. Or at least, that's what Italian upstart Modena Automobili is evoking with this boxy, muscular interpretation. The prototype seen here started life as a Biturbo coupe from 1983.

The car is simply called the Maserati Biturbo Shamal Restomod. The car's iconic shape is largely preserved, including the flared fenders and the weird spoiler that sits in front of the windshield. Not preserved are the weird slanted rear wheel arches, a design signature of Marcello Gandini who had a hand in creating the original Shamal. Modena Automobili adds a new front fascia with a lowered grille, larger air intakes, and a splitter. LED headlights are installed, and it flows into a new hood that pays homage to the classic Shamal with a pair of vents.

Photo by: Modena Automobili

Moving rearward you'll find a new rear fascia that keeps the quad exhaust motiff. An aggressive diffuser sits between them, and above, Modena Automobili adds new taillights. A large spoiler curves downward at the sides to connect with fresh bodywork, giving the restomod a thicker, taller presence. As you might expect, the body updates are largely carbon fiber, with some steel tossed in. Interior images aren't available, but we're told to expect a digital instrument cluster that retains the Shamal's oval design. New Recaro seats are part of the plan, though that could a problem with Recaro's bankruptcy filing earlier this year.

What do you think?

Under the updated skin, this old Biturbo borrows much of its powertrain from the new Ghibli. That includes the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6, massaged here to make an even 500 horsepower. It goes to the rear wheels through a ZF eight-speed automatic transmission, using the Ghibli's driveshaft and differential. Brembo brakes are installed at all four corners, with discs measuring 13.5 inches in front and 13.0 at the back. The Biturbo's suspension retains the same design but gets retuned springs and struts. A new rear subframe and 18-inch wheels make the most of the upgrades.

Gallery: Maserati Biturbo Shamal Restomod 10 Source: Modena Automobili

Modena Automobili has plans for 33 "highly customizable" Biturbo Restomods, each with a not-insignificant starting price of around $638,000. It's not clear when production will begin, as the company is still finalizing details with the prototype, seen here. That should wrap up by spring 2025.

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Source: Modena Automobili

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