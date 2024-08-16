The Eccentricia V12 is a modern take on the Lamborghini Diablo.

It runs a 550-horsepower, 5.7-liter V-12 engine with a six-speed manual transmission, paired with a modernized interior and suspension.

Just 19 examples are planned for production, with deliveries beginning next summer.

A little over a year ago, Eccentrica Cars announced its intentions to build a Lamborghini Diablo restomod. A nice set of computer-rendered photos accompanied the announcement, showing a neat but as-yet non-existent Diablo. Now, the company has delivered on its pledge with the Eccentrica V12—a "fully drivable vehicle" that makes its debut at The Quail.

On the outside, it certainly looks like a Diablo. The 19-inch wheels are decidedly new, but it looks like the "pop-down" headlights from last year's concept are gone. Old-fashioned pop-ups are still in place, positioned above a sharp fascia with integrated LED running lights. Restyled vents, flared front wheel arches with side sills, and a new engine cover round out the major upgrades to the exterior. It's certainly a clean look.

Eccentrica Cars

Things are clean inside, too. Eccentrica Cars merged the classic Diablo's interior with modern items like a digital driver display and infotainment system that extends nearly to the center of the dash. There are several switches and buttons on the center console, and there's also an honest-to-goodness gated manual gear lever. It doesn't shift an old Lamborghini transmission, though. There's an updated six-speed manual with different ratios sending power to the rear wheels.

As for the engine, it's an upgraded 5.7-liter Lambo V-12. Eccentrica adds new camshafts, a new electronic throttle body, and a new flywheel. There's also a custom center-exit exhaust system bolted up, and it all results in a maximum output of 550 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque. Moreover, the company says the power delivery is smoother and more progressive versus a stock Diablo. Honestly, we aren't sure if that's better or worse in this case.

Eccentrica Cars

The chassis and suspension are upgraded, too. It rides on active dampers and incorporates a front-lift system to help clear those pesky speed bumps. Composite reinforcements are added, though Eccentrica doesn't offer details on the changes. Brembo brakes are bolted up at the corners, and drivers will enjoy standard power steering.

"The Eccentrica V12 is a personal passion project, born from my lifelong admiration for the Lamborghini Diablo," said Eccentrica Founder and President Emanuel Colombini. "While I have such admiration for the original design, I wanted to enhance the driving experience. What you see here today is the result of our engineering team going to work to deliver a car that transcends the boundaries of what has previously been achievable in technology and performance.”

If all goes according to plan, deliveries of 19 planned production cars will begin in the summer of 2025.