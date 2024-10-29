Very Original: Mopar EV-Swapped a Plymouth GTX

Mopar built an electric Plymouth GTX for SEMA.

Called the GTX Electromod Concept, it has one motor making 335 horsepower.

It showcases the e-Crate, a concept kit for EV-swapping classic muscle cars.

Among the many gasoline and electric vehicles on display at SEMA this year will be a deliciously blue 1967 Plymouth GTX. Don't get excited about the wild V-8 engine under the hood of this modified muscle car, however. In its place is a single electric motor driving the rear wheels.

It's called the Plymouth GTX Electromod Concept, and it comes from Mopar, the decades-old parts division of Chrysler that is now the parts group for all of Stellantis. Back in the 1960s, Mopar dished out all kinds of performance upgrades for pretty much every V-8 in the Chrysler family. That includes the GTX, which debuted in 1967 as a humble Belvedere two-door hardtop muscled up with two engine options: a 375-horsepower 440 cubic inch (7.2) V-8, or the legendary 426 Hemi.

Photos by: Stellantis

Flash forward to 2024, and Mopar is testing the waters with a conceptual electric conversion kit for classic cars. Called the e-Crate, it's not unlike the various Hellcat setups currently available for custom builds. At the heart is a 400-volt, 250-kilowatt electric drive module that installs neatly under the hood using custom mounts. Power comes from four battery packs, three of which are mounted in the trunk. The fourth is positioned up front behind the grille for better weight distribution, which is important considering each pack weighs 230 pounds. The system is rated for 73 kilowatt-hours and gives the GTX an estimated range of 250 miles.

But range and efficiency were never defining factors for a muscle car. It's all about power, and on that front, this GTX Electromod makes "approximately 335 horsepower and torque," according to Mopar. That's less than the car's original 440, never mind the Hemi. There is no transmission; it goes to the rear wheels through a 3:1 gear reducer. So at least there's very little (if any) driveline loss. Performance stats aren't mentioned.

Gallery: 1967 Plymouth GTX Electomod 15 Source: Stellantis

What do you think?

The rest of the car features typical restomod upgrades. It has a lowered suspension with 18-inch wheels and Wilwood disc brakes at all four corners. A custom hood is made from carbon fiber, and at the back, the wheel arches are wider. Bumpers front and rear are trimmed for a cleaner fit, and you won't find a lick of chrome anywhere. The blue interior has some personality, with bronze and stainless steel trim on the dash and door panels. There are new seats, a new center console, and digital gauges behind a retro-themed steering wheel. The Mopar team also added a cupholder, because all muscle cars need a cupholder.

This certainly isn't the first time we've seen a major automaker EV-swap a classic muscle car. And with the future still rolling (albeit slower) towards electric power, we doubt this will be the last.

EV Or ICE? EV Swaps Will Be The Future Of Hot Rodding. But Not Yet. Purists, Look Away: Ford Fits F-100 Pickup With Electric Mach-E Power

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Source: Stellantis

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