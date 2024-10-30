Believe It or Not, 90 Percent of All Ferraris Are Still on the Road

Ferrari says that 90 percent of all of its cars are still on the road.

Head of Ferrari pre-owned, Andrea Scioletti, made the announcement to media members in Maranello earlier this week.

The Ferrari Approved program restores used Ferrari models to like-new condition.

Ferrari and reliability aren't two words that necessarily go hand-in-hand. But when you remember that so many of these supercars end up as garage queens, it's not that shocking to hear that 90 percent of all Ferraris ever produced are still on the road.

That number comes from the Head of Ferrari's pre-owned program, Andrea Scioletti. Scioletti announced that statistic during a Ferrari Approved certified pre-owned program in Maranello this past week with media members in attendance.

Photo by: Ferrari

“More than 90 percent of the total Ferrari production—beyond 300,000 cars—is still on the road,” Scioletti told media, as reported by Australia’s Drive. “Pre-owned is often the main entrance for the [new] people accessing the Ferrari [brand]. For this reason, we have created several programs to preserve the experience… of the cars over time.”

We can't say we're shocked. Ferrari has multiple programs for its new and used models alike in an effort to keep them on the road. The automaker offers an unlimited-mile warranty for nearly every new supercar, and Ferrari even offers brand-new parts for its classics.

Scioletti emphasized that many owners access the brand for the first time through Ferrari’s pre-owned program, Ferrari Approved, which essentially restores used models back to factory condition. The automaker then offers a warranty on those cars for up to 24 months for models that are 16 years old (or 75,000 miles) or newer.

Photo by: Ferrari

What do you think?

That 90-percent figure ranks among the highest of any car brand. It’s estimated that over 80 percent of all Toyota models sold more than 20 years ago are still on the road. Porsche is also estimated to have about 70 percent of all of its cars still on the road. Though to be fair, both of those automakers have well outpaced Ferrari in their decades of car building.

At any rate, the Ferrari number is impressive. As the company will tell you, "a Ferrari is forever."

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