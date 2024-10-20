The Ferrari Roma is a gorgeous sports car, with its svelte lines and gorgeous profile. It's perfect—or at least, I thought it was perfect until I saw this one-of-a-kind Roma Spider with gorgeous Nappa leather, wood accents, and special laser etching accents. Now it's perfect.

Ferrari collaborated with Montblanc for this custom convertible Roma inspired by the Meisterstück pen. Yes, a pen. It's one of many special Ferrari models created under the Tailor Made customization program, and it introduces a handful of new manufacturing techniques.

Ferrari

Ferrari used laser etching, for example, in many of the elements. This Roma has a compass rose design and the geographical coordinates of Maranello etched into the hood. The automaker also sourced recycled tire threads for the interior stitching, used recycled aluminum for portions of the body, and introduced chrome-free Nappa leather for the seats and dash.

But the piece de resistance is the wood; Ferrari sourced wood of a controlled origin for the tonneau cover, side sills, and the rear floor. The front floor mats even have a matching wood texture, and the wooden sills have gold Ferrari badges on either side.

Ferrari Ferrari

The car wears a lovely Oro Mida paint job that you won't find on many modern Ferraris, and it comes with a matching Meisterstück pen with the same hue. The one-of-a-kind pen features hand-worked Au750 solid gold and platinum-coated accents, and a custom design motif that matches the one found on the Roma's hood.

This very special Roma won't be heading to a customer, though—at least, not yet. The car will be displayed at a ‘One of a Kind' exhibition in the Enzo Ferrari Museum in Italy. We can only imagine how much it cost to create.

13 Photos Ferrari