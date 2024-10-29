Mustang vs. Porsche 911 GT3 Drag Race: Guess Which Car Crashes

Wekfest is all about the love of cars. Numerous events are held all around the globe, with the most recent taking place last week in Costa Rica. There are car shows, drift exhibitions, racing events, and general motoring camaraderie spanning several days. It's here where we watch a race between a Ford Mustang and a Porsche 911 GT3 end in disaster.

This isn't your typical drag race. The happens on a track, yes, but it's not your average quarter-mile strip with staging beams, a light tree, and time slips. The race starts with a wave of the hand, and you'll find no traction prep on the surface. As you can probably guess, that's a key factor here.

In the right lane we have a pre-facelift sixth-gen Ford Mustang in red facing off against a 991.1-generation Porsche 911 GT3. Frankly, we have no idea if the 'Stang is a GT—there's no visible badging and we can't hear the engine. That's because the Porsche driver has the naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six absolutely pinned on the starting line. With 469 horsepower in stock trim, the GT3 should eat the Mustang for breakfast regardless of what's under the pony car's hood.

Instead of launching like a boss, the Porsche spins off the line as the Mustang bolts forward—a consequence of that no-prep surface. And it continues to spin the tires until—plot twist—the whole car spins out and slams the wall. Hey, that's the Mustang's job.

What do you think?

A second video taken by icarlos_0 shows the action from the rear. From this perspective, we can see the 911 driver never had a hint of traction.

Hopefully, the Porsche driver was okay. The impact wasn't extreme, but the front of that GT3 is trashed. A crash at a major car event is never a good thing, but it certainly could've been worse. Stay safe out there, everyone.

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Source: fran_yvl / TikTok

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