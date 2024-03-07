Ferrari made just 399 examples of the Enzo supercar, making them quite a rare sight on the road. Tragedy struck one of these extraordinary machines on the autobahn near Munich, Germany, on Tuesday, with a crash that ripping the nose off the Ferrari and injuring three people.

"A Ferrari skidded for unknown reasons and crashed into the central barrier," the Munich Fire Department said in its announcement of the incident. Debris from the crash covered around 656 feet (200 meters), and flying parts of the Ferrari damaged another vehicle. One of the three injured people needed to go to the hospital.

Photos from the scene show the Enzo missing its front end. The collision ripped the driver-side wheel off the car. A thread on the Ferrari Chat forum speculates the vehicle is repairable, but that fixing it is going to be expensive. You don't say.

Hagerty reports that an Enzo in average condition is worth $3.55 million today. It lists the highest sale price of this Ferrari supercar in the United States at $4.51 million. Fernando Alonso sold his example with the first production body for the equivalent of $5.9 million (5.4 million euros) in 2023. We suspect this one, even in its current state, is worth at least seven figures.

The Enzo arrived in 2002 as Ferrari's follow-up to earlier supercars like the F40 and F50. At the time, the company was dominant in Formula One, earning consecutive Constructors' Championships from 1999 through 2004. The Enzo took inspiration from the success in F1 by wearing a racing-inspired nose, making extensive use of carbon fiber for the vehicle's structure and body panels.

A transparent panel on the rear decklid showcased the 6.0-liter V-12. The big engine made 650 horsepower at 7,800 rpm and 485 pound-feet of torque. The only available gearbox was a six-speed automated manual that could switch gears in 150 milliseconds.