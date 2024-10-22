Two Bugatti Chiron hypercars crashed in Morocco this week.

The pair were taking part in a driving tour of the African country when the crash was caught on video.

The two also collided with a truck that left the road and toppled over.

Two Bugatti Chiron owners have a lot of explaining to do this week after they crashed into each other in Morocco, taking out a truck in the process.

Video published to YouTube shows three Bugatti Chiron hypercars passing slower vehicles on a two-lane road. Three get bunched up behind a truck while they wait for oncoming traffic to clear. Once it does, the second Chiron, which appears to be a Super Sport, attempts to pass both the lead Bugatti and the truck, but the lead Chiron also tries to pass, oblivious to the other Bugatti coming up next to it.

The pair collide, with the second Chiron spinning around the lead car and crashing into the back of the truck before careening off the other side. The truck also leaves the road, toppling over down the embankment while the lead Bugatti comes to a controlled stop.

The Moroccan news site Tanjaoui.ma, which didn’t report any injuries related to the crash, posted photos of the aftermath. They show the toppled-over truck and the second Chiron with its heavily damaged front end. The bumper is beaten in, and the front hood is bent and cracked open, likely equating to tens of thousands of dollars in damage. There were no pictures of the other Chiron, but we expect it's not free of carnage.

With both cars costing millions of dollars each, these repairs won't be cheap.