John Cena will star in an upcoming Matchbox movie.

The film will be live-action, and based on the famous line of toy cars.

There is no release date for the movie at this time, nor is there any info on the plot.

Get ready for another Hollywood film involving a famous toy line. This time around, the subject is Matchbox, and John Cena will have a starring role. This isn't a voiceover for an animated or CGI flic. This is a live-action movie.

Apple Original Films recently announced the project, though little is known about the plot. It will be "based on Mattel's iconic toy vehicle line," but beyond that, it's a mystery. David Coggeshall and Jonathan Tropper are penning the screenplay. Skydance and Mattel Films are involved, with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Robbie Brenner on board as producers.

With details of the story unknown, it's unclear if this will be a purely fun car-themed film or something a tad more serious that focuses on the origins of Matchbox. The writers have both light-hearted and serious projects in their portfolios, and Mattel's announcement discusses the early days of Matchbox in the 1950s with founder Jack Odell. We contacted Mattel for some clarification, and we'll update this article if we learn anything.

With Cena involved, we suspect this will be something on the light-hearted side, with plenty of cool car action. In addition to his recent role as Dominic Torreto's brother in the Fast and Furious franchise, he's a noted car guy who occasionally posts about his Honda Civic Type R on social media. He also famously had a bit of a tiff with Ford over selling his 2017 Ford GT not long after buying it. Recently, he's been posting random images of Matchbox cars on his Instagram page. The big question now is, are the posts clues about what we'll see in the movie?

There's no mention of a production schedule or release date, so it could be a while before this flick reaches theaters.