The Core and Premium grades are more expensive than last year.

There's a new, pricier Premium Plus trim serving as the range-topper.

The Circuit Edition is dead.

While we're patiently waiting to see whether a spicy GRMN version is coming or not, the GR Corolla gets an official price tag for the 2025 model year. The math now starts at $39,995 if you stick to the base Core trim level with a six-speed manual gearbox. It's a significant increase of $2,360 over the outgoing 2024MY. The asking price includes the mandatory $1,135 handling fees.

Should you want the hot hatch with the newly added eight-speed automatic transmission, it costs $2,000 more than the manual. That means the cheapest two-pedal variant goes for $41,995.

Toyota

Step up to the better-equipped Premium and you'll be paying $42,575 for the manual, or $1,120 more than last year. Toyota offers the midrange trim with the auto as well for an additional $2,000, so you'll have to fork out $44,575.

The new-for-2025 Premium Plus adds a forged carbon fiber roof, matte black wheels, vented hood bulge, a sub-radiator, a head-up display, and GR-branded Naub Suede seats with red stitching. The flagship trim costs $46,650 with the manual and $48,650 with the automatic.

Model Price YoY Core (Manual) $39,995 +$2,360 Core (Auto) $41,995 New for 2025 Premium (Manual) $42,575 +$1,120 Premium (Auto) $44,575 New for 2025 Premium (Manual) $46,650 New for 2025 Premium Plus (Auto) $48,650 New for 2025

The jump in price is partially justified by a bump in torque from 273 to 295 pound-feet to match the Morizo special edition. Toyota says it fine-tuned the suspension for "epic cornering" while the automatic model gets a dedicated launch control system. Eagle-eyed readers will also notice the slightly redesigned front bumper that improves cooling and aerodynamics.

Moreover, the front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials are now standard across the range. Go for the manual and the clutch is updated for better operation, especially during quick starts.

Toyota will have 2025 GR Corollas at dealers this fall. If a GRMN is indeed planned, it's unlikely to arrive before the 2026MY. Typically, GRMNs have been limited-run special editions rather than permanent members of the lineup.

13 Photos Toyota