The prototype has a camouflaged front end.

The GR Corolla is not sold in Europe yet it's been spotted in Germany.

Its large rear spoiler indicates this is a Circuit Edition.

Toyota gave the GR Corolla an update for the 2025 model year at the beginning of August when it introduced an eight-speed automatic transmission option, more torque, and better cooling. However, the car's evolution in this generation isn't over, or so it seems. A new video shot at the Nürburgring shows a partially camouflaged prototype undergoing high-speed testing.

Ok, so what is it? Our first thought is Toyota might be interested in bringing the GR Corolla to Europe. However, we're not so sure that will be the case. For starters, emissions regulations are stricter there, and selling the 300-hp on Euro land would hurt the company's fleet average emissions. From 2025, automakers must meet even stricter targets to avoid paying massive fines.

Lest we forget Toyota is selling the smaller GR Yaris in Europe with the very same three-cylinder engine and the newly launched automatic. With that in mind, you could say the company has the hot hatch segment covered as selling both would be overkill. It would be great for enthusiasts to have more options, but the reality of 2024 is that fun cars are a small segment and that the math rarely works in favor of mainstream, relatively affordable performance vehicles.

The orange side markers in the headlights suggest that we're dealing with a prototype of the US-spec GR Corolla. The chunky rear spoiler leads us to believe that Toyota was testing the Circuit Edition. According to the professional car paparazzi, it might be a hotter GRMN. However, we're not noticing any differences compared to the top-spec GR Corolla.

Ok, the test vehicle does have a roll cage, but many prototypes that automakers are testing have that. Even lower-powered, far less exciting cars have been spotted at the Nordschleife with that safety upgrade. Assuming this is just a GR Corolla for America, why is it working out at the 'Ring gym? Perhaps that disguise is hiding a minor facelift or a special edition earmarked for the 2026 model year.

The spy video raises more questions than answers, but it sure looks like Toyota is cooking up something related to the GR Corolla. Our money is on a facelift but time will tell whether that's the case or there's something more substantial on the way. Meanwhile, we're still patiently waiting for the BMW-powered GRMN Supra to come out...