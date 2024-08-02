The Toyota GR Corolla has been on sale for two years now with only one gearbox option—the six-speed manual. That changes for the 2025 model year, as the automaker has added an eight-speed automatic transmission as an option. The automaker has also made a number of performance upgrades to the car, including more torque and better cooling.

The new Gazoo Racing Direct Automatic Transmission comes complete with launch control and paddle shifters. It also has unique software that differentiates it from the units used in the GR Supra and GR86. Unlike the gearboxes in those cars, which shift based on vehicle behavior like speed and g-force, the Corolla uses brake and accelerator pedal inputs to anticipate the optimal time to make gear changes.

Toyota Toyota

The GR Corolla has four drive modes—Normal, Sport, Eco, and Custom. Toyota tuned the automatic transmission specifically for Sport mode. The GR development team optimized its shift points to give it similar ratios to the six-speed manual. The automatic gearbox also comes standard with a transmission cooler to keep temperatures in check during track work.

In addition to the new gearbox, Toyota also tweaked the car’s turbocharged 1.6-liter G16E-GTS three-cylinder engine. It continues to make 300 horsepower, but torque is up from 273 pound-feet to 295. Front and rear Torsen limited-slip differentials are standard on the all-wheel-drive 2025 GR Corolla (they were previously optional on lower trims).

Toyota also tweaked the hatchback’s suspension, adding rebound springs front and rear to suppress inner wheel lift during spirited driving. The automaker also upgraded the rear coils and stabilizers while raising the trailing arm mounting point to reduce squat during acceleration.

The newly designed front bumper isn’t for looks. The 2025 GR Corolla has improved brake ducts and a new air curtain construction that decrease turbulence around the tires, improving stability. The new face also allows for the automatic transmission cooler and the optional sub-radiator.

Toyota

Toyota will offer the 2025 GR Corolla in Core, Premium, and Premium Plus trims. The Circuit Edition is no more. The new Premium Plus grade comes standard with the carbon-fiber roof, the vented bulge hood, a head-up display, and more. Inside, the car gets new trim finishes on various surfaces and switches throughout the cabin.

Eighteen-inch, 15-spoke alloy wheels are standard on the Core and Premium trims, while Premium Plus cars wear 18-inch matte black wheels. All GR Corollas come with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, and a complimentary one-year National Auto Sport Association membership.

The 2025 GR Corolla will arrive at dealerships this winter. Toyota says it’ll release pricing information and additional details later this year. The entry-level 2024 GR Corolla starts at $37,635 (the prices include the $1,135 destination charge) for the Core and reaches $46,275 with the Circuit Edition.