The Chrysler lineup isn't what it used to be. The brand's only new vehicle is a minivan, with production for the 300 sedan having ended alongside the Dodge Charger and Challenger last year. Both American brands have had their portfolios trimmed under Stellantis, prompting Walter P. Chrysler's great-grandson, Frank B. Rhodes, Jr., to propose buying them from the French automaker.

Rhodes made a short video discussing the need to protect Chrysler and Dodge's future. It heavily relies on nostalgia, highlighting Chrysler's first car from 1926 and the company's involvement with the US military during World War II, which doesn't exactly scream forward-thinking to any potential investors.

There's no argument against the fact that the Chrysler Corporation has played a vital role in American history and innovation, but the industry has changed quite a bit since Chrysler's founding nearly a century ago, and the Chrysler and Dodge brands have had to evolve, too. However, Rhodes isn't happy with their direction under Stellantis's stewardship and is afraid the company isn't giving Chrysler proper attention.

Rhodes's proposal is light on how exactly he plans to create a new Chrysler Corporation that revives the Chrysler and Dodge brands. He told Mopar Insiders he wants to strike a "balance between innovation and tradition," like introducing hybrid versions of classic models, focusing on high-performance cars, and broadening appeal with more affordable options, which doesn't sound too far off from Matt McAlear's hope for Dodge now that he's at the helm.

Rhodes wants to buy the Chrysler, Dodge, Plymouth, and Mopar brands, operations, facilities, and employees to create a new Chrysler Corporation, giving Stellantis the opportunity to have a "graceful and profitable exit" from ownership duties. And he's hopeful that potential investors can also see the value in reviving the brands but hope and potential won't pay the bills alone.