In a solemn ceremony at the Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, the final chapter of a legendary American automobile concluded. The last Chrysler 300C rolled off the assembly line – a beautiful sedan in Velvet Red – marking the culmination of the model's nearly 70-year legacy. By the end of this month, production of all 2023 Chrysler 300 variants will also come to an end.

In September last year, the automaker unveiled the final model year which brought a limited edition V8-powered trim. The 2023 300C had a 6.4-liter Hemi engine and production was strictly limited to 2,000 units for the United States and 200 for Canada. All cars were reserved within 12 hours.

“Chrysler brand is proud to mark the legacy of the Chrysler 300C as a true automotive icon, one of the original muscle cars representing bold American luxury,” Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive officer, commented. “As we celebrate the last HEMI-powered 300C off the line with our Brampton team members, we’re also excited to work together as Chrysler brand moves forward to a sustainable all-electric future as part of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.”

The current generation 300 debuted in 2011, making it one of the oldest products you can buy brand new today. Surprisingly, each Chrysler 300 still sells for 12 percent over MSRP. Reportedly a new electric sedan will replace the 300, but not much is known about that EV at the moment.

Gallery: 2023 Chrysler 300C