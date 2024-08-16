The 2025 Ruf Rodeo is a custom off-road sports car heavily inspired by the classic Porsche 911.

It has a carbon monocoque chassis, carbon fiber body panels, and a water-cooled flat-six turbo engine making over 600 horsepower.

The car is production-ready; pricing and availability will be announced at a later date.

Off-roading in a Porsche isn't anything new, but Ruf's take on a safari 911 is something special. Amid the suspension lift, off-road tires, and upgraded flat six you'll find leather ... lots of leather. Say hello to the 2025 Ruf Rodeo.

If that name sounds familiar, it should. Ruf created a Rodeo concept back in 2020 that also had some visual shock value. This time around, Ruf says the interior adopts a "Western Americana theme" and draws inspiration from the Ralph Lauren Ranch. Acres of brown leather extend across the dash, the center console, door panels, and portions of the seats. The rest is a literal patchwork of fabric with vibrant stitching that evokes the American West. Its heart may have originated in Germany, but in Ruf's hands, this 911-themed machine looks more at home in an old John Wayne film.

It looks western on the inside, but classic 911 lines define the exterior. The body is made of carbon fiber and features integrated door handles, a plethora of air intakes, and a ducktail spoiler at the back. It looks comically small tucked between the aggressively flared rear fenders.

We suspect the Ruf Rodeo needs every inch of that space, too. Between those fenders is a turbocharged 3.6-liter flat-six making 610 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque. It's a water-cooled mill, powering all four wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. You'll find double-wishbone suspension with horizontal pushrod dampers on the front and rear axles, and 9.6 inches of ground clearance thanks to its knobby 18-inch tires clawing at the dirt. Six-piston brakes handle stopping power in front, with four-piston clamps are on the back.

Despite its burly appearance and all-wheel-drive powertrain, Ruf keeps the Rodeo's weight to 2,756 pounds. Credit goes to the aforementioned carbon fiber body and a lightweight carbon monocoque chassis, which is also infused with an integrated steel roll cage. It's not light on options, either. It has power windows, locks, air conditioning; everything you need for a cozy road trip through places without roads. One thing it doesn't have is an infotainment system. Between the leather convention happening inside and 610 hp at the back, we suspect there's plenty to keep driver and passenger occupied.

"We wanted to create a car that evokes a sense of nostalgia while benefitting from the thrill of modern technology that can let you go anywhere," Ruf boss Alois Ruf Jr. said in a statement. "We have a deep sense of connection to the beauty of the American West and wanted to honor that in the Rodeo. And, most importantly, we wanted to create something fun.”

Expect more information on pricing and availability soon.