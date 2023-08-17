Ruf wowed at last year's Monterey Car Week with the Bergmeister reveal. This year, it has two new cars to show off – the CTR3 Evo and the R Spyder.

The CTR3 Evo is the most powerful Ruf "created so far." It has a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine making an astounding 800 horsepower and 730 pound-feet of torque. The engine has variable valve timing, variable lift, dry-sump lubrication, and direct fuel injection. Six-piston calipers clamp onto 15-inch carbon-ceramic brakes.

The Ruf has an automatically deployable rear wing, a Kevlar-composite body shell, and horizontally opposed coil-over shock absorbers for the multi-link rear suspension. A McPherson strut suspension is at the front.

The CTR3 Evo follows in the tread marks of the CTR3 Clubsport. It made 777 hp and 722 lb-ft of torque from its 3.8-liter engine. The Clubsport can reach 236 miles per hour (380 kilometers per hour), as should the Evo.

The Ruf R Spyder is an entirely different beast with its 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine that Ruf pairs with a six-speed manual gearbox. Ruf doesn't provide the engine's output numbers. The engine has DLC-coated rocker arms and variable valve intake and exhaust timing. It has a McPherson-strut front and a lightweight five-link rear suspension. Stopping power comes from carbon-ceramic brakes.

The most striking thing about the Ruf R Spyder is its design. It has a two-seat open cockpit with a carbon-fiber hood and ducktail spoiler. It doesn't have mirrors, either, with Ruf installing fender-mounted cameras.

Ruf is headquartered in Pfaffenhausen in Bavaria, Germany. Earlier this year, it found a permanent home in the US at South Florida's Concours Club, a private track with the best amenities, like a track with seven configurations and a 2,100-foot straightaway.

Last November, a 50-minute documentary launched chronicling the company's 80-year history. While the company was founded in 1939, it didn't begin experimenting with designing vehicles until the 1940s. It marketed its first product in Germany in 1955. The doc also highlighted the Ruf CTR that debuted in 1987 as the fastest production vehicle in the world, famously hitting 213 mph.