There's an even more luxurious version of the Mercedes SL on the way. The automaker teased the two-door model two years ago as the Maybach SL concept, and the production version is finally almost here. The lux'd-up convertible will debut at this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance during Monterey Car Week.

The preview of the concept from 2022 didn't show much beyond a portion of the car's grille with bold Maybach branding and a gloss-black hood with ghosted Maybach emblems, but we expect a host of styling changes on the final product. Past Maybach glow-ups have included special paint, unique two-tone color schemes, hand-drawn pinstripes, unique wheels, and flashy trim—and the SL should receive a similar suit of luxury armor.

We expect Maybach to offer opulent leather options, premium material choices, and several Manufaktur upgrades inside the cabin. The list of standard features should be long and comprehensive. We'll learn all the details, including any significant powertrain upgrades, on Sunday, August 18, when Mercedes reveals the car on the concourse's "Concept Lawn."

The Maybach SL won't be the automaker's only reveal at Pebble Beach this year, with a limited special edition Mercedes-AMG GT3 race car also making its public debut. The automaker is honoring 130 years of motorsports at Pebble Beach, drawing on two eras of Mercedes motorsport history for the special car. The automaker will limit the GT3's production to just 13 units. It'll also show off the Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Edition Nordic Glow.