Are you in the market for one of the most beautiful cars ever built? Well, you better act fast because now’s your chance to own one of seven Alfa Romeo Disco Volante Spyder thanks to a listing on Auxie Treschmidt. This limited production coach-built masterpiece is a special vehicle worthy of a massive price.

Based on the Alfa Romeo 8C the coach-built Disco Volante is a hand-built Italian masterpiece that brought the forgotten art of coachbuilding back to the forefront. The Disco Volante Spyder offered in this action is the seventh and final Disco Volante Spyder built. It took 4,000-man-hours and 6 months to build this pristine vehicle by the team at Carrozzeria Touring in Italy.

The stunning design of the Disco Volante Spyder is unmatched. Beauty is certainly in the eye of the beholder, but there’s no denying that there’s something special about the elegant lines of the Disco Volante Spyder. The benefits of small volume coaching build are apparent in the more expressive design that lends itself to small product vehicles.

Gallery: Rare Alfa Romeo Disco Volante Spyder Could Be Yours

15 Photos

Powered by a Ferrari derived 4.7-liter V8 engine, the Disco Volante is certainty no slouch, however, it wasn’t built for all outperformance. Instead, the Disco Volante Spyder is focused on grand touring across beautiful landscapes with an equally pleasing soundtrack. Few modern vehicles can match this experience which is why the Disco Volante Spyder is a highly coveted piece of rolling art.

There is simply no competition for the Alfa Romeo Disco Volante Spyder. This exquisite piece of hand-built rolling art is a piece of automotive history that few have had the opportunity to own so you better get your checkbook ready because this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.