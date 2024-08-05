Ferrari's lineup has never been this comprehensive. There's always something happening in the Maranello stable, whether it's a new addition to the lineup, a next-gen car, an updated model, or a special edition. While this month doesn't bring the launch of any new vehicles, the Prancing Horse is bidding farewell to a couple of models: the SF90 Stradale and the 812 GTS.

Ferrari spoke about the demise of the coupe and convertible in a document regarding the first half of 2024 sales results. The former will soon be replaced by a new model spied testing for the first time back in August 2023. The latter already has a successor in the 12Cilindri Spider. The SF90's death strictly refers to the regular version as deliveries of the hardcore XX kicked off in the second quarter of the year.

Ferrari Roma

The Italian marque mentions Roma and 812 Competizione deliveries were down in Q2 2024 because the two coupes are approaching the end of the lifecycle. Details about the Roma's replacement are shrouded in mystery but logic tells us the Roma Spider will stick around longer since it's less than two years old. As for the 812 Competizione, its place in the lineup has already been taken by the 12Cilindri.

Through June, Ferrari shipped 7,044 cars around the world, an increase of one percent compared to the first six months of 2023. The future is looking bright since the fabled supercar (and SUV) maker has enough orders to keep busy well into 2026. The growth is driven by strong demand for the new 12Cilindri models.

Unlike Lamborghini, where the Urus is the driving force behind sales, Ferrari has pledged not to become an SUV-centric brand. As a reminder, production of the Purosangue will be limited to just 20 percent of the brand's total annual output.

Beyond a rich mix of ICE and plug-in hybrid models, the Ferrari lineup will grow to include a fully electric model near the end of 2025. It was recently spotted testing with a modified Maserati Levante body and fake quad exhausts but the real thing will look different. Oh, there's also a new hypercar around the corner.