America didn't get the super-rare E34 M5 Touring. We also missed out on the long-roof E61 with its naturally aspirated V-10. The smaller M3 Touring is sadly a forbidden fruit as well. All is forgiven as BMW is only a couple of weeks away from introducing the new M5 Touring with a US visa. The G99 will break cover on August 15 at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance where a one-off version of the sedan is also coming.

BMW has typically used the term "Sports Wagon" to denote the more practical body style of the 3 Series and 5 Series lineups in the United States. However, the new M car will carry over the "Touring" suffix made popular in Europe. The third-ever M5 Touring will go into production in November and early adopters are going to take delivery next spring.

Technical specifications are not being disclosed for the time being but surely the M5 Touring will have the same plug-in hybrid V-8 setup as the sedan. Expect a twin-turbo 4.4-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor to pump out a combined 717 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. The 14.8-kWh lithium-ion battery pack has enough juice for an estimated 25 miles of electric range in the sedan. The wagon might not be able to match that since it'll be slightly heavier.

Speaking of the elephant in the room, the M5 Touring will definitely be a porker. The sedan already tips the scales at an astounding 5,390 pounds and wagons tend to be a smidge heavier than their sedan counterparts. Consequently, the Audi RS6 Avant rival might not match the sedan's 3.4-second sprint to 60 mph. BMW is likely to cap top speed at 155 mph but an M Driver's Package loosens up the limiter to 190 mph in the case of the sedan.

How much is it going to cost? We believe it'll command a premium over the sedan, which you can have for $120,675 without options. A fully loaded M5 sedan sets you back an eye-watering $141,375.

You won't have to wait until next spring for the regular M5 because BMW will deliver the first cars this November. That unique car we mentioned earlier will be the first shipped to North America, at the end of October.