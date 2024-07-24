Whenever a new M is released, it's typically regarded as a must-have car among enthusiasts. However, the reception was different when BMW unveiled the M5 last month. The sports sedan faced widespread criticism for its massive weight and somewhat questionable styling. Additionally, its plug-in hybrid nature might not bode well for strong sales. Can M Performance Parts help the G90 live up to the prestige of its predecessors?

Available from day one, these factory upgrades throw a bunch of carbon fiber on the M5's big body. From the front spoiler lip to the split rear diffuser, the super sedan gets an assortment of lightweight bits. These are all just a drop in the bucket seeing as how the standard car weighs a colossal 5,390 pounds. The carbon fuel filler cap or sill extensions aren't going to make a big difference either.

Beyond the carbon bits, the new BMW M5 can be optioned with matte black side decals and an aramid shark fin antenna. Lightweight alloy wheels will be added to the portfolio from next summer, complete with M Performance-branded tire bags. To drive the point home, even the valve stem caps proudly display the "M" letter. Additionally, an embossed "M5" logo adorns the exhaust tips made from a combination between titanium and carbon fiber.

The M5s highlighted by BMW here feature a bunch of optional goodies that do shave off some fat. The carbon roof deletes 66 pounds while the carbon-ceramic brakes trim 55 pounds. Even so, it's a marginal weight loss. Perhaps a stricter diet is in the planning stages for a potential M5 CS. The old one removed 230 pounds compared to the M5 Competition.

Despite offering several optional items plus M Performance Parts, BMW won't have carbon bucket seats available at launch for the seventh-generation M5. The limited-run CS special edition even had them in the back. Centerlock wheels are also missing in action, despite being available for the smaller M3 sedan.

However, all is forgiven knowing the M5 Touring’s debut is right around the corner. The G99 has had its US visa approved and should go on sale before the end of the year. It'll likely cost a bit more than the sedan, which starts at $120,675. Of course, that's before the regular options, special Individual colors, and these M Performance Parts.