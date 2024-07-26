The 2025 BMW M5 configurator is live, allowing the BMW-obsessed among us to build our perfect performance sedan. The car starts at $120,675 including a $1,175 destination charge, while a handful of available options can add another $20,000 to the M5’s MSRP.

BMW offers 10 mostly greyscale exterior color options for the new M5. Alpine White is free, while Frozen Deep Grey costs $1,950. The other eight— Carbon Black Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Dark Graphite Metallic, Marina Bay Blue Metallic, Storm Bay Metallic, Isle of Man Green Metallic, Brooklyn Grey Metallic, and Vegas Red Metallic—are $650 extra. There are three staggered wheel options available in dark gray, jet black, or bicolor. They measure 20- and 21-inch front and rear.

The priciest option for the new M5 is the M Carbon Ceramic Brakes package, which adds $8,500 to the final price. It’s followed by the $3,100 Carbon Package, which includes a carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic roof, carbon-fiber mirror caps, and a carbon-fiber rear spoiler. For $1,850, the Executive Package adds front and rear heated seats, front ventilated seats, an illuminated grille, and power rear window sunshades.

The Driver Assistance Professional Package is $1,700 and adds lane change assist, emergency brake assist, steering assist, and other safety features. The M Drive Professional Package, with the 10-stage traction control system, is $900, and BMW offers the one-day M Driver’s Package performance driving class for another $2,500. With every available option ticked, the most expensive 2025 BMW M5 you can get right now is $141,375.

The new M5 is the most powerful and heaviest iteration yet. It has a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 engine paired to a single electric motor, with a total system output of 717 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. The four-door supercar tips the scales at 5,390 pounds, but can still hit 60 miles per hour from zero in 3.4 seconds, according to BMW. It goes on sale later this year.