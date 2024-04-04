In February, BMW’s design boss let slip that the company would sell the next-generation M5 Touring wagon in America. BMW wouldn’t confirm any details when we reached out at the time, but now it’s ready to make things official—the M5 Touring is coming to the US. BMW will begin producing the 2025 M5 Touring in the fourth quarter of this year.

BMW is already teasing the car, and released a new video of the sedan and wagon going on a road trip. It follows the pair from Munich, Germany, to Arjeplog, Sweden, as BMW finishes winter testing for the new M5, and it’s the first in a video series.

The model will pack a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 engine, an electric motor, and a plug. The setup will produce over 700 horsepower, with the output likely falling between the XM and XM Label, which tops out at 738 hp. The previous-generation M5 delivered up to 617 hp in Competition trim.

That's a lot more power, but the M5 will likely need it. The sedan will reportedly weigh 5,368 pounds, about 1,000 lbs more than the F90, and the wagon could be even heftier. The hybrid powertrain doesn’t help, but the next-gen car is also allegedly larger than the outgoing model, growing in length and width.

It’s too early to know the new M5's price, but it'll undoubtedly reach the six-figure mark. The 2023 M5 sedan started at $107,900, and we expect the price to increase with the next-generation model. You’ll likely have to add a premium for the extended roof and extra cargo capacity, driving the cost well past $110,000.