BMW announced Tuesday it plans to auction the first 2025 M5 for North America at Pebble Beach in August. The car, a one-off built in partnership with the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, sports a beautiful matte orange paint job and over $57,000 in options.

The car, officially dubbed the "2025 BMW M5 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance #1/1," is a collaboration project between BMW M, BMW Individual, and the Pebble Beach Concours. According to BMW, this will be the only new M5 painted in Frozen Orange Metallic, as the color is set to be discontinued following this car's production.

Other one-off styling changes for the #1/1 include orange-accented wheels and matte gold-painted calipers for the carbon-ceramic brakes. Inside, the seats are finished in Kyalami Orange and Silverstone leather, while the headrests are embossed with the Pebble Beach Concours logo. That logo, along with a "#1/1" symbol, are printed on the dashboard and front doorsills.

Being a very special one-off, the #1/1 has a bunch of optional extras, including the Driving Assistance Professional package, which comes with things like lane-keep assist, distance control, and hands-free driving assistance under 40 miles per hour. There's also the Executive package, which adds stuff like an illuminated kidney grille, ventilated seats, and window shades for the rear. A Carbon package adds a carbon roof, carbon mirror caps, and a carbon spoiler.

Though we're sure whoever buys this car will stick it in a garage for eternity, it'll be ready for race track duty. The M Drive Professional package adds two track-specific modes—Dynamic and Dynamic Plus—meant to pull the most from the hybrid system and condition the cooling system for track work. There's also the M Driver's package, which increases the electronically limited top speed to 190 mph and gets you a 1-day school at BMW's Performance Center.

The #1/1 will be on display at Gooding & Company's stand at Pebble Beach during Monterey Car Week next month, starting on Wednesday, August 14. The auction house will sell the car on Friday the 16th, with all proceeds above the car's MSRP going to Pebble Beach's charity. No sale price estimates are available just yet, though considering the car's exclusivity, we don't expect it to go for cheap.

