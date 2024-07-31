Well before the NSX, Honda had a beautiful wedge-shaped concept called the HP-X—the brand's first modern concept car. Designed by Pininfarina, the HP-X debuted at the 1984 Turin Motor Show and previewed a radical, ultra-aerodynamic sports car.

The HP-X had a 2.0-liter V-6 engine derived from Honda's Formula 2 race car, and employed kevlar and carbon fiber to keep things light. It also used "ground effects" for the first time and had a driver-controlled air brake. Unfortunately, the HP-X never saw the light of day; The NSX debuted about five years later, and the rest is history.

But at this year's Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, Honda is dusting off its 40-year-old concept car and competing on the main stage. The fully restored Honda HP-X will be the first Japanese car on the main event field in over 50 years. It will compete in the obscure "Wedge-Shaped Concept and Prototypes Class.”

Honda kept the HP-X as original as possible throughout its restoration. It has the same two-tone white-and-navy-blue paint job with red accents from 1984, a red-and-white suede interior with a button-heavy center stack—and no doors. The original used a single-piece Perspex acrylic canopy with a fighter-jet-inspired hatch revealing a two-seat layout, and that's still true here.

"The Honda HP-X Concept was the star of the 1984 Turin Auto Show, showcasing elements of engineering excellence and cutting-edge design, with extreme wedge-shape styling that continues to inspire future generations of car designers and engineers," said Acura Design Executive Dave Marek.

"The forward-thinking HP-X had an undeniable impact on the industry, highlighting our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in automotive design."

The Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance takes place on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

