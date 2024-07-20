The current Honda Passport debuted for the 2019 model year and was lightly updated for 2022—so it needs an overhaul. For 2026, Honda's mid-size SUV will get a new look and an even more rugged TrailSport trim going into its fourth generation.

This first teaser image gives us an idea of what we can expect from Honda's next SUV. The lone photo previews the Passport's updated front end, complete with amber lighting signatures, four hexagonal grille insiders (very Jeep-esque), and a "PASSPORT" wordmark stretched across the front bumper.

This teaser gives us reason to believe the next Passport will be even tougher than the current model. Accents like the amber running lights and extended wordmark are common on other off-roaders like the Ford Bronco, Land Rover Defender, and Toyota’s TRD line. The automaker even admits this will be "the most adventure-ready and capable Honda SUV yet."

The current Passport still uses the Pilot’s 3.5-liter V-6 engine making 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. It’s paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive across the board. That powertrain is likely to carry over, but we’re hoping for a power increase.

We won’t see the new Passport until 2025 at least; Honda says the updated SUV will be a 2026 model-year vehicle. So expect the current version to carry over into 2025 with little to no changes.

Gallery: 2026 Honda Passport Teaser

3 Photos Honda