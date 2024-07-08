In case you've missed the memo, the Honda Prelude is coming back. The surprise announcement was made in October 2023 at the Tokyo Mobility Show where an appealing concept was publicly displayed. Initially believed to be a pure EV, the stylish coupe is actually a hybrid. While US availability of the subsequent production model is still uncertain, Europe is getting the car.

Aside from sharing the good news about Euro availability, Honda is unveiling a red version of the concept car. It sends a sportier vibe compared to the original white paint job, emphasized by the red brake calipers that make the Brembo branding more visible. The subtle carbon fiber body kit with a discreet rear spoiler nicely compliments the fresh paint. Those black 20-inch wheels have been carried over from last year's concept.

Judging by the blacked-out windows, Honda still isn't willing to show us the interior. While the Prelude is officially labeled as a concept, the design is unlikely to change all that much for the car you'll be able to buy. It even has regular side mirrors, which is usually a trait of a production-intent vehicle. It doesn't have an outlandish look typically reserved for concept cars that never see the light of production day. As it stands, it wouldn't look out of place at a Honda dealer near you.

Annoyingly, Honda remains tight-lipped about the technical specifications. The latest press release is close to useless since it only brings the promise of the "joy of driving via a perfect balance of driving dynamics and fuel efficiency." Marketing fluff aside, we know for a fact the Prelude won't be a fully fledged sports car. Chief engineer Tomoyuki Yamagami has said it’s not going to be the "sportiest, zippiest car that's going to be tossed into the circuits."

The fifth-generation model is being engineered for both left- and right-hand-drive markets. Honda has promised it'll be a four-seater, but judging by the swoopy roofline, we're realistically expecting a 2+2 cabin. It'll be interesting to see whether the Prelude is going to be a two-door coupe version of the hybrid Civic. The latter offers a combined 200 hp and 232 lb-ft from a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder gas engine and a pair of electric motors. Ideally, the engineers would bump those numbers given the Prelude's sporty ambitions.

Before the production model arrives "sometime in the mid-2020s" per Yamagami, the red Honda Prelude concept will be showcased this week at the Goodwood Festival of Speed (July 11-14).