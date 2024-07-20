Czinger is a small supercar manufacturer out of California. You might have heard of the company's insane 21C, which recently broke a production road car record at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Now Czinger is gunning for even more prestigious lap records.

In an interview with CarBuzz at the Festival of Speed, founder and CEO Kevin Czinger told the outlet that the company wants to break another speed record next year. While not disclosing exactly what type of record the company is aiming for, the CEO did say that they will be taking, “a little international trip next year.” To the Nurburgring, perhaps?

If the company is gunning for a Nurburgring production car lap record, it would have to beat the Mercedes-AMG One. The Merc currently holds the production Nurburgring record with a lap time of 6 minutes, 30.7 seconds. Just behind Mercedes is the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Manthey, which completed a lap of the Nordschleife in 6 minutes, 38.8 seconds.

It's hard to say if the 21C has any shot at breaking the production car record, but the supercar is no slouch. It already holds the lap record at The Circuit of the Americas, with a lap time of 2 minutes, 11.3 seconds—shattering the previous time by more than 6 seconds. It also holds the production car lap record at WeatherTech Laguna Seca Raceway, with a lap time of 1 minute, 25.4 seconds—beating the McLaren Senna.

The 21C definitely has the power to make it possible. The standard 21C has a mid-mounted, 2.88 liter V-8 hybrid making up to 1,350 horsepower on the Blackbird Edition. The 21C VMax, meanwhile, has a claimed top speed of 253 miles per hour.

