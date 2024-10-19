McLaren Chicago is selling an ultra-rare P1 LM engine.

It's a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 that's larger and more powerful.

It's listed for $230,000 or the best offer.

It’s been over a decade since McLaren launched the P1, its F1 successor. The hypercar spawned several variants over its short production run, including the ultra-rare P1 LM, a road-legal version of the P1 GTR featuring enhanced aerodynamics, and a larger, more powerful engine. You might not be able to buy the whole car today, as only six were ever built, but you can buy the engine on eBay.

For a cool $230,000 or the best offer, you can own a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter engine from a P1 LM. It’s larger than the base P1’s 3.8-liter engine and more powerful, too, making a combined 1,000 horsepower and 774 pound-feet of torque with some assistance from an electric motor.

McLaren Chicago is selling the refurbished engine, with the listing saying it features new liners, new pistons, a new long-stroke crank, and updated ignition coils. The dealer also serviced the turbochargers.

The P1 LM was the brainchild of Lanzante Motorsport, which utilized the GTR’s aerodynamics with some modifications made to the rear wing, front splitter, and dive planes. It was also lighter than the GTR, which was a win, but its super-limited production run makes it a rare find. Having the engine is a great first start to putting one together yourself.