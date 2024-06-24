Kia announced pricing for its updated Carnival minivan. And it's considerably more expensive across the lineup. Expect to pay around $2,900 more on average, but the range-topping SX Prestige jumps $3,900 from 2024.

The least-expensive Carnival is now $37,895. That gets you the LX trim with a 3.5-liter V-6 engine making 287 horsepower, turning just the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Seven-passenger seating is standard, as are power sliding rear doors, three-zone climate control, and 17-inch alloy wheels.

On the tech side, the entry-level LX has a 12.3-inch touchscreen and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Kia also includes a suite of driver assist systems like automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alerts, and lane-keep assist, and more. So while the price is $2,900 more than last year, you get a lot of stuff for your money.

Kia Carnival Trim 2025 Price 2024 Price Increase LX $37,895 $34,995 $2,900 LXS $39,895 $36,995 $2,900 EX $42,095 $40,495 $1,600 SX $46,995 $43,695 $3,300 SX Prestige $51,995 $48,095 $3,900 LXS Hybrid $41,895 NA NA EX Hybrid $44,095 NA NA SX Hybrid $48,995 NA NA SX Prestige Hybrid $53,995 NA NA

On the other end of the spectrum is the SX Prestige, checking in a full $3,900 more compared to last year. At this level you get standard heated and ventilated leather seats, dual 12.3-inch panoramic displays, LED lights, larger wheels, more cameras, a heads-up display, and more driver-assist systems. The fundamentals—namely the V-6 engine and three-row seating—remain the same.

You need to jump to the new-for-2025 hybrid model for a significantly different experience. In place of the six-cylinder engine is a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder connected to a 54-kW motor. The system produces a combined 242 hp and 271 pound-feet of torque, sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic. This isn't a plug-in hybrid, so there's no electric-only range, and thus far there are no fuel mileage estimates available.

The standard model is available to order now. The Carnival Hybrid should reach dealerships this fall.