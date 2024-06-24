Kia announced pricing for its updated Carnival minivan. And it's considerably more expensive across the lineup. Expect to pay around $2,900 more on average, but the range-topping SX Prestige jumps $3,900 from 2024.
The least-expensive Carnival is now $37,895. That gets you the LX trim with a 3.5-liter V-6 engine making 287 horsepower, turning just the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Seven-passenger seating is standard, as are power sliding rear doors, three-zone climate control, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
On the tech side, the entry-level LX has a 12.3-inch touchscreen and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Kia also includes a suite of driver assist systems like automatic emergency braking, blind-spot detection, rear cross-traffic alerts, and lane-keep assist, and more. So while the price is $2,900 more than last year, you get a lot of stuff for your money.
|Kia Carnival Trim
|2025 Price
|2024 Price
|Increase
|LX
|$37,895
|$34,995
|$2,900
|LXS
|$39,895
|$36,995
|$2,900
|EX
|$42,095
|$40,495
|$1,600
|SX
|$46,995
|$43,695
|$3,300
|SX Prestige
|$51,995
|$48,095
|$3,900
|LXS Hybrid
|$41,895
|NA
|NA
|EX Hybrid
|$44,095
|NA
|NA
|SX Hybrid
|$48,995
|NA
|NA
|SX Prestige Hybrid
|$53,995
|NA
|NA
On the other end of the spectrum is the SX Prestige, checking in a full $3,900 more compared to last year. At this level you get standard heated and ventilated leather seats, dual 12.3-inch panoramic displays, LED lights, larger wheels, more cameras, a heads-up display, and more driver-assist systems. The fundamentals—namely the V-6 engine and three-row seating—remain the same.
You need to jump to the new-for-2025 hybrid model for a significantly different experience. In place of the six-cylinder engine is a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder connected to a 54-kW motor. The system produces a combined 242 hp and 271 pound-feet of torque, sent to the front wheels through a six-speed automatic. This isn't a plug-in hybrid, so there's no electric-only range, and thus far there are no fuel mileage estimates available.
The standard model is available to order now. The Carnival Hybrid should reach dealerships this fall.
Source: Kia