Having produced the last 300C earlier this month, Chrysler is down to a single product. The Pacifica is getting up there in age when you consider the minivan went on sale back in mid-2016. It received a facelift about four years later when the 2020MY variant arrived with all-wheel drive. Now, we're learning that another revision is planned.

Speaking with Canadian journalists, Chrysler CEO Christine Feuell announced a "mid-cycle action plan for the Pacifica." She went on to mention "it will be more than just a moderate refresh. It will be pretty significant." Although she declined to say when it'll go on sale, the head honcho revealed it’s going to come out after Chrysler's first EV.

2024 Chrysler Pacifica

In other words, don't expect to see the updated family hauler sooner than 2026 considering the electric model is due in 2025. Before the EV arrives, Chrysler will be a "one-product brand for about a year," according to Feuell. The minivan continues to be produced at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario.

Although Chrysler only sells the Pacifica and Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid in the United States, the Canadian lineup also includes the cheaper Grand Caravan with less standard equipment. However, prices have gone up in recent years as a consequence of higher production costs, said Feuell.

In the US, the 2024 Pacifica starts at $39,090 or from $53,425 if you step up to the Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid. The most expensive of the bunch is the electrified variant in the Pinnacle trim level from $62,155. In Canada, the Grand Caravan kicks off at 51,760 CAD, which works out to $38,719 at current exchange rates.

Despite getting long in the tooth and pricier, the Pacifica is still going strong. Through September, deliveries in the US reached 112,198 units. It means Chrysler has a good shot of surpassing the record established in 2019 when sales peaked at 118,322 minivans. The minivan also remains popular in Canada where 6,307 were delivered between January and September. The model's best year there was 2022 when 7,692 people bought one.