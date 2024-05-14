Kia announced pricing and information for 2025 Sorento Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid on Tuesday, both of which get the refresh we've already seen for the pure combustion 2024 model. As you might expect, prices are higher versus last year—significantly higher in some cases. But there's a surprise in the mix. The new Sorento plug-in hybrid's base price is actually lower than before.

That's because buyers now have a new entry-level trim to choose from. EX is now the entry point for the plug-in hybrid, with a base price of $49,365, including a $1,375 destination charge. That's $2,300 less than last year's base MSRP, and you still get the same hybrid powertrain making 261 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. As a refresher, it's a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with a single electric motor and a 14-kilowatt-hour battery pack. The 2025 Sorento's electric-only range is 30 miles.

The EX trim also gets luxuries like heated power front seats, a 12.3-inch center display, 19-inch aluminum wheels, LED headlights, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and gobs of USB power ports throughout the three-row interior. Over-the-air updates are standard, as are a modest selection of driver-assist features like lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot warning, and forward collision avoidance, and more. And it's all wrapped in the facelifted exterior that Kia revealed last year.

Stepping up to the SX Prestige trim costs $54,465—$2,800 more than last year. This is where you'll find stuff like leather trim, heated and ventilated seats, a Bose stereo system, dual 12.3-inch screens for the driver and the center infotainment system, and more. It's also the only way to get Kia's full suite of driver assists like blind-spot collision avoidance, advanced frontal collision avoidance, rear collision avoidance, and a surround-view camera.

Kia also announced pricing and details for the mild-hybrid Sorento. You'll pay $40,065 for the entry-level EX with front-wheel drive; going for all-wheel drive bumps the sticker to $41,865. These are modest increases of $1,700 and $1,200 versus last year. The Sorento Hybrid SX Prestige, meanwhile, takes a $4,400 leap to start at $48,265. The 227-horsepower hybrid powertrain carries over from 2024; it's a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine with a single motor powered by a 1.5 kilowatt-hour battery.

Model/Trim Price (includes $1,375 destination fee) 2025 Sorento Hybrid EX FWD $40,065 2025 Sorento Hybrid EX AWD $41,865 2025 Sorento Hybrid SX Prestige AWD $48,265 2025 Sorento Plug-In Hybrid EX AWD $49,365 2025 Sorento Plug-In Hybrid SX Prestige AWD $54,465

Both Sorento hybrid models will be available later this year.