We've already seen the visual changes coming to the new Kia Sorento, and now it's time for a bit more info on the version being sold in North America. Actually, versions is the correct term, because the outgoing body style will be sold alongside refreshed models for 2024. It all depends on whether you choose combustion or hybrid powertrains.

If you prefer your Kia SUV with pure internal combustion power, there's a restyled 2024 Sorento in your future. Borrowing design cues from the EV9, the edgy look features T-shaped lights and daytime lamps flanking a familiar Kia grille. Kia badging moves to the hood, a revamped fascia sits low, and if you opt for the new X-Pro trim, you'll get smaller 17-inch wheels with larger BF Goodrich all-terrain tires.

Moving inside, you'll see more modest changes for the Sorento. An available panoramic curved display incorporates dual 12.3-inch units in a single screen, mounted to a dash that retains a familiar shape versus the outgoing model. Features like the climate control vents are redesigned to accommodate the screen, but it's what you can't see that makes a bigger difference. The refreshed Sorento pulls from the EV9's slate of advanced tech that, among other things, includes Kia's Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC) and over-the-air updates.

Other notable tech includes a smart-adaptive cruise control system that "learns" your driving style with regard to acceleration and braking. We'll assume it only picks up the good habits, but if not, Kia includes 10 driver-assist systems as standard, including an updated forward collision alert that can better detect pedestrians. The automaker's Digital Key 2.0 system is available, turning compatible smartphones into Sorento keys that can lock and unlock the SUV.

Under the hood, it's business as usual for the Sorento. The standard 2.5-liter four-cylinder carries over with 191 horsepower and 181 pound-feet of torque. Upgraded models get the 2.5 turbo, making 281 hp and 311 lb-ft of twist. That engine also gets the eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox, with the other utilizing an eight-speed auto. FWD or AWD is available. The pure combustion version of the 2024 Kia Sorento will go on sale early next year.

If you want a Sorento hybrid with fresh styling and added tech, that comes much later. In fact, Kia isn't ready to share details of the updated Sorento hybrid lineup, other than to say standard and plug-in versions will arrive later in 2024 as 2025 models. If you absolutely can't wait, 2024 Sorento hybrid SUVs wearing the old skin are available now – hence why you'll see two different versions for the same model year.

Pricing for the refreshed 2024 Sorento will be announced closer to its on-sale date, but 2024 hybrid info is available right now. You'll pay $36,690 for the entry-level Sorento Hybrid EX, featuring a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder and a single electric motor good for 227 hp. The 2024 Sorento Plug-In Hybrid jumps to $49,990 and is only offered in SX Prestige trim. That gets you 261 hp and an electric-only range of 32 miles. Pricing doesn't include a mandatory destination fee of $1,325.