Amid the Ford Mustang's 60th birthday celebration comes news of the Mustang Experience Center. Slated to open in 2025, Ford envisions the facility as a must-visit cultural and technical destination for Mustang fans. And with its location being next to Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina, new Mustang owners can go on the track to better understand the pony car's performance capabilities.

"Mustang has always been about more than just the car; it’s the experiences that come with it, from road trips to track days to cars & coffee," said Matt Simpson, Ford general manager for enthusiast vehicles. "Mustang Experience Center is poised to become a special gathering place for the Mustang community, weaving the spirit of the car and Charlotte Motor Speedway together to create new memories."

As you might guess from that quote, the Mustang Experience Center is more than just a showroom next to a race track. The facility will include a retail store for Mustang merchandise and an aftermarket parts shop for performance upgrades. It'll also be home to the Ford Heritage Gallery showcasing 60 years of Mustang history. Amid all of that is enough space for special events, with Ford specifically mentioning weddings. We could make a joke here about Mustangs and large crowds, but we're guessing you already made it. Instead, we'll point out this could be a great place for future Mustang debuts.

The Experience Center will also be a location for Mustang Unleashed, a program through the Ford Performance Racing School. In short, 2024 Mustang owners—whether it be a four-cylinder EcoBoost or V-8-powered GT—can take to the track with hands-on instruction. Ford reminds us that Charlotte Motor Speedway isn't just a big oval for NASCAR action. There's a 2.2-mile road course and a quarter-mile drag strip on site. And a new 1.7-mile road course will open soon.

We expect Ford will have more to say about its Mustang Experience Center later in the year. For now, all eyes are on Charlotte for the Mustang's 60th anniversary celebration, which, aside from a big party, includes the debut of the Mustang 60th Anniversary Package for 2025. Offered solely on the GT Premium, each will feature special stripes, badges, and wheels that pay homage to the original pony. Only 1,965 will be made.