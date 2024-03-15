Ford teased a new supercharger kit for the 2024 Mustang at last year’s SEMA show in November, promising the upgrade would crank the pony car’s output to over 800 horsepower. The Blue Oval omitted important information like price and torque at the time, but now we know all the details.

Ford Performance now lists the twin-screw supercharger kit on its website, saying it'll crank the brand’s 5.0-liter V-8 engine up to 810 hp for just $9,995. It’s compatible with the Mustang GT and the Dark Horse ... but only if you live outside of California.

Ford only certifies the supercharger for use in the other 49 states. According to the product listing, the part doesn’t “have approval for use in California,” and it “can not legally be registered or used on vehicles” in the state. We presume this is thanks to the state's strict emissions laws.

The supercharger, developed in partnership with Whipple, cranks the engine’s torque to 615 pound-feet. The kit produces 10 hp less on Mustangs without the active exhaust system, which is still plenty more than stock. The 2024 GT delivers up to 486 hp and 418 lb-ft of torque from the factory, while the Dark Horse makes 500 hp and 418 lb-ft of twist.

The kit includes the Gen 6 3.0-liter supercharger, a 92-millimeter throttle body, a dual-pass intercooler, GT500 port fuel injectors, upgraded spark plugs, and an exclusive Ford Performance calibration. It requires 91+ octane fuel and comes with a three-year, 36,000-mile warranty. A pretty solid deal, all things considered.