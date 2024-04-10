Lamborghini is signaling the demise of the Huracan and its V-10 engine with a final special edition. The Super Trofeo Jota (STJ) is based on the STO but dialed up a notch to create the ultimate version. Limited to 10 cars, the hardcore flavor marks the end of the run for the "baby Lambo" after a decade on the market.

If you think it has more power, prepare to be disappointed. The Huracan STJ carries over the naturally aspirated 5.2-liter mill with 631 horsepower and 417 pound-feet of torque. Power is routed to the rear wheels via the same dual-clutch, seven-speed automatic transmission. That said, there are some hardware changes over the STO, chief of which are the four adjustable shock absorbers derived from race cars.

The four-way shocks come along with 20-inch center-lock wheels wrapped around in bespoke Bridgestone Potenza Race tires. Newly added carbon fiber flicks at the corners of the front bumper are part of an aerodynamic package, which also includes a different angle of the rear wing. Lamborghini has tested the Huracan STJ at the Nardo track where it shaved off more than a second compared to the STO's lap time.

To make it stand out from lesser Huracan models, Lamborghini designed two liveries. Shown here is the blue finish with a black roof and contrasting red and white accents. The other one is finished in gray and features a black roof combined with red and white details. There's a numbered "1 of 10" carbon fiber plate inside the cabin to denote the STJ's exclusivity. Optionally, owners can add a customizable plate on the passenger side.

The Huracan STJ is somewhat of a disappointment when you compare it to the last special Gallardo. The Sesto Elemento was a track-only beast that weighed only 2,202 pounds by making extensive use of carbon fiber. The STJ marks the end of an era since it not only signals the Huracan's demise but also the V-10's. The Audi R8 recently went out of production, so the venerable 5.2 FSI engine's days were already numbered.

Pricing isn't mentioned, but that’s irrelevant anyway. Nearly a year ago, Lamborghini announced it had sold out the remaining production run, so these 10 cars have already found their future owners. The Huracan replacement will be unveiled later this year, sadly without the NA V-10 engine. Instead, it's expected to use a downsized, likely turbocharged engine part of a hybrid powertrain.