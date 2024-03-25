Battery-electric vehicles aren’t perfect for everyone just yet. Our country’s diminutive charging network makes adopting the EV lifestyle challenging, but a new lease deal from Hyundai will let you explore the Ioniq 6 for cheap without too much commitment.

Hyundai launched a new, two-year lease deal last week that runs through April 1, 2024. Lucky lessees who act fast will be able to grab the EV for just $239 a month, with $239 due at signing.

The deal is for the entry-level SE trim, rated to go the furthest out of the bunch—361 miles. It has one electric motor on the rear axle that makes 225 horsepower. Hyundai also offers a deal on the SEL trim, which costs $349 a month.

If you want all-wheel drive, Hyundai has you covered. The SE AWD is $349 a month, while the SEL AWD lease deal is $449. They can travel up to 305 and 271 miles on a single charge, respectively, with the dual-motor variants making 320 hp. Motor1 reached out to Hyundai to confirm the lease details.

The Ioniq 6 was Hyundai’s second battery-electric vehicle after the Ioniq 5 crossover. Deliveries in the US began in March 2023, and the company sold 12,999 sedans last year. 2024 will be the model’s first full year on sale. Through February, Hyundai has sold 1,662 Ioniq 6s. Hopefully, demand will increase throughout the year because the model is on track to sell fewer copies than it did last year.