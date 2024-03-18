The new Audi Q6 E-Tron is finally here. Following our test of a near-production Q6 E-Tron prototype in July 2023 and reveal of the handsome cockpit with all its digital screens, we finally have all the details.

Under the skin of the Q6 E-Tron is Audi's Premium Platform Electric architecture, shared with the Porsche Macan EV and used here for the first time with Audi badging. It's an 800-volt system incorporating two electric motors with bias towards the rear in both power and vehicle weight. At launch there are two trims—Q6 and the performance-focused SQ6—both using the same 100-kWh (94.9-kWh net) battery pack. Sportback trims will come later, and a rear-wheel-drive version with a longer range is also in the works.

Buyers in North America will enjoy a combined 422 horsepower from the Q6 E-Tron, a modest 40-hp bump versus the model sold in Europe. The sportier SQ6 gets 483 hp. With launch control activated output rises to 456 hp in the Q6 and 510 hp in the SQ6 for better acceleration. Audi says the Q6 can reach 60 mph in approximately 5.0 seconds using launch control, and if you step up to the SQ6, the time drops to 4.2 seconds.

Audi provides an EPA estimate of 300 miles for the standard Q6 E-Tron; estimates for the SQ6 aren't available just yet. But with both trims using the same battery, it's safe to assume it'll have a bit less range when it's made official later this year. Of greater interest is the Q6 E-Tron's 800-volt charging capability; it can go from 10 to 80 percent in 21 minutes hooked to a DC fast charger, pulling 270 kW.

Audi says the PPE architecture is purpose-built to maximize electric packaging while delivering stout driving dynamics. The control arms are positioned in front of suspension arms for better battery positioning. The steering rack is fixed to a subframe to help enhance control. And to make the most of all that, Audi fits wider tires on the back of the Q6.

We experienced this firsthand when we drove the Q6 E-Tron prototype. Despite a chassis that was only "60 percent" tuned at the time, we found the SUV to be nicely balanced in turns while offering a comfortable ride. The SQ6 was sharper still, and now that Audi has things fully dialed in, we're understandably curious to sample the final product.

While performance and power are certainly part of Audi's PPE story, the advanced technology baked into the SUV is arguably more important. The Q6 E-Tron's E3 (End-to-End Electronic) architecture is a built-in assistant that relies on AI to not just manage the various Android-based systems, but to offer proactive suggestions based on learned behaviors over time. There's even an avatar for the AI that shows on the center 14.5-inch display or in the optional augmented-reality heads-up display.

Other digital screens include an 11.9-inch driver display and a 10.9-inch passenger screen that the driver can't see. There's also an optional augmented reality heads-up display that shows the driver images displayed on the windshield that appear to be 650 feet in front of the car. The Q6 E-Tron is fully connected with over-the-air updates, and Audi describes the E3 system as "future-proof standardized framework."

The 2025 Audi Q6 and SQ6 E-Tron will reach dealerships in North America this fall. Pricing for both trims will be revealed closer to the on-sale date.