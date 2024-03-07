Rivian's first affordable model, the R2, is finally here. The small SUV, revealed today, will start at $45,000, coming extremely close to the Tesla Model Y's starting MSRP of $44,360.

The R2 is the Rivian's second SUV and fourth production vehicle, meant to slot below the bigger R1S. There are new battery cells in the floor powering a single electric motor in the rear. All-wheel drive will be available in more expensive trims courtesy of dual- or tri-motor setups.

No matter the trim, Rivian says the R2 can travel over 300 miles between charges. Go for the tri-motor SUV, and you'll be able to sprint to 60 mph in under three seconds.

The Illinois startup has retained its signature look for the R2, with a monolithic front end and a tall, boxy greenhouse. We wouldn't blame you for calling this car a mini R1S. The interior is much of the same, dominated by a centrally-mounted touchscreen. There are also fold-flat front and rear seats, pop-out rear quarter windows, and two glove boxes (up from zero in the R1S).

Most importantly, the R2 will qualify for the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, making it a compelling choice in the hotly contested affordable EV segment. Charging shouldn't be much of an issue either, as it comes standard with the North American Charging Standard port with access to Tesla's network of Superchargers.

If there ever was a car to take on Tesla's dominant market share, it's the R2.