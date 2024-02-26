Although Fiat was the best-selling Stellantis brand in 2023, its glory days in Europe are long gone. However, the Italian marque is now looking to get back into shape on the Old Continent with an extended family of new models. Unveiled today, but not at the 2024 Geneva Motor Show, these five concepts preview a family of Panda models.

Attached below, an official video starring Fiat CEO Olivier Francois gives us an idea of what to expect soon in terms of products and design language. Leading the way will be a long-belated replacement for the aging Panda. The revamped supermini was initially previewed in 2019 by the Centoventi and is now getting closer to reality with a new concept simply called "City Car."

New Fiat concepts

13 Photos

Touted as a "Mega Panda," the new model will be unveiled in production guise in July when Fiat will celebrate its 125th anniversary. The boxy B-segment model will be bigger than the outgoing car and is touted as a global model with combustion engines and fully electric powertrains. Essentially, the next-generation Panda will be Fiat's equivalent of the Citroën C3. Meanwhile, this concept is a funky take on the Panda 4x4 from the 1980s, suggesting the subsequent production version will have better ground clearance, chunky proportions, and a rugged look.

The so-called "Giga Panda" is a larger crossover that Fiat intends to pit against the new Dacia Duster, provided it's actually going into production. It too embraces the boxy design traits with illuminated rectangles, square wheel arches, and a flat roofline. You can imagine a road-going version won't look as outlandish, but it does go to show Fiat intends to be more daring with its future models.

The Fastback appears to be a coupe-ified version of the Giga Panda with a heavily sloped roofline. It adds style (although that's subjective) to the detriment of practicality by adopting a rakish rear end, enabling a high-riding, swoopy shape. Fiat hints the concept is a window into the future of a model destined for Latin America, Middle East, Africa, "and even Europe."

Our favorite of the lot would have to be the camper. It rides high on all-terrain tires and looks more along the lines of a jacked-up minivan, sort of like Fiat's take on the Mitsubishi Delica. This "ultimate do-it-all vehicle" is also a nod to the Panda 4x4 of the 1980s, and hopefully, it'll enter production one day.

Fiat trucks are popular in some parts of the world such as Latin America. Relevant products include the Strada and Fullback, with the Titano coming later in 2024. It shouldn't come as a surprise that the fifth and final new concept is a double cab pickup, one that Fiat believes it can be a commercial success even in Europe.

After the new Panda goes official in July, Fiat intends to introduce a new model annually between 2025 and 2027. The revamped product portfolio will come after a successful 2023 when the Stellantis marque sold 1.35 million vehicles.