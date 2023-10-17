For the fourth generation C3, Citroen is switching to a purely electric powertrain. After more than 5.6 million sales of combustion-powered C3s, the French automaker is moving to zero emissions with the launch of the 2024 e-C3 on the European market, where it will go on sale with a starting price of around $24,500 (23,300 Euros). An even more affordable entry-level model is expected in 2025 when it could become one of the most affordable EVs on the Old Continent. More on that later but first, let’s see what this new supermini brings to the table.

Based on Stellantis’ Smart Car Platform, the model arrives with a completely new design language compared to its predecessor. What was a traditional small hatchback before has now evolved into a more crossover-like machine with wheels positioned as far to the edges as possible. Combined with the high roof line, this creates a significantly roomier cabin with Citroen saying that occupants now enjoy 1.18 inches of additional headroom and 0.8 inches of added knee room. The cargo area behind the rear seats has grown slightly from 10.59 cubic feet to 10.94 cubic feet.

The most striking visual change compared to the outgoing model is the front fascia where the e-C3 features Citroen’s new logo flanked by a pair of C-shaped lights. At the back, the taillights extend into the rear quarter panels and there’s a small static spoiler above the rear window as standard equipment.

The most important changes are underneath the skin, though. The combustion engines of the old model are now replaced by a purely electric powertrain. The 2024 e-C3 uses a 44-kilowatt-hour Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP) battery for a range of up to 199 miles (320 kilometers) between two charges measured by the WLTP cycle. Power comes from a 113-horsepower electric motor mounted on the front axle, enough for a 0-62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) sprint in around 11 seconds. Charging the battery from 20 to 80 percent on a 7-kilowatt charger takes around four hours. Go to a DC fast charging station and the 100-kW CCS port should reduce that time to less than 30 minutes.

Citroen will sell the new e-C3 in two trim levels – You and Max – with the base model featuring LED headlights, an emergency braking system, a head-up display, power side mirrors, rear parking sensors, and cruise control. Upgrade to the Max grade and you’ll also get goodies such as 17-inch alloy wheels, two-tone exterior paint, auto wipers, power-folding and heated side mirrors, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging, and others.

As mentioned above, sales will begin with a starting price of $24,500 (23,300 Euros) with the current exchange rates. In 2025, Citroen will also launch a model with a smaller battery pack good for 124 miles (200 km) of range on a single charge and a price tag of around $21,050 (19,990 Euros). This will make the e-C3 one of the most affordable EVs in Europe almost matching the starting price of the Dacia Spring, which is currently available at $22,300 (20,800 Euros) in France before the local incentives.