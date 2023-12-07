Stellantis has a bunch of trucks we sadly don't get here in the United States. A few that spring to mind include the Fiat Strada and Toro as well as the Ram 700, 1000, and Rampage. The last one might make it stateside but nothing is official. There's also the Peugeot Landtrek, which now lives a double life as the "new" Fiat Titano in Latin America and Africa. It’s bigger than the pickups we mentioned earlier and competes in the same segment as the Ford Ranger.

Carrying a name originating from Greek mythology just like the Nissan Titan, the Fiat Titano is predictably a spitting image of the Peugeot Landtrek. The two midsize trucks trace their roots to the Changan Kaicene F70, a Chinese pickup developed by Changan Automobile and PSA. It's been around since 2019 and is produced in several factories across the world, carrying different badges to better suit regional markets.

2024 Fiat Titano

The Fiat Titano is already available to order in Algeria with a 1.9-liter diesel engine. It delivers 150 horsepower and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque to the road via a six-speed manual gearbox. The oil-burner has enough muscle for a maximum payload capacity of 2,667 pounds (1,210 kilograms). In Brazil, it's expected to use a beefier 2.2-liter diesel with 200 hp and 331 lb-ft (450 Nm) on tap.

In Algeria, it can be had as a single cab with a 4x2 configuration and as a double cab with a 4x4 setup and enough room for five people. Our colleagues at Motor1 Brazil have it on good authority their Fiat Titano is going to be sold strictly with four doors. Reason being is to make better use of the production capacity available at the Nordex factory in Uruguay.

It's highly unlikely the Titano will ever reach the United States where it would likely have to go by another name for obvious reasons. Meanwhile, we're still keeping our fingers crossed the Rampage is coming. For what it's worth, UAW Vice President Rich Boyer recently said that the Stellantis factory in Belvidere, Illinois will be reopened to build a Ram-badged midsize truck. Rampage is technically a Ford Maverick-rivaling compact pickup, so he was likely talking about a different product.