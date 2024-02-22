Fiat may be a shadow of its former self in Europe and nearly absent in the US but it's printing money in other parts of the world. 2023 marked the third year in a row when it outsold all the other automakers part of the Stellantis parent company. As a refresher, the result of the FCA-PSA merger finalized in early 2021 is an automotive juggernaut with no fewer than 14 brands.

The Italian marque is happy to report demand went up by 12 percent compared to 2022, reaching 1.35 million sales. Fiat's market share at home in Italy was only 12.8 percent in 2023, or 11.1 percent if we only include passenger cars. Other regions contributed to the sales growth. The brand’s market share in Turkey was 15.7 percent last year when 21.8 percent of new car buyers in Brazil got a Fiat.

Still not impressed? The brand's market share in Algeria reached a whopping 78.6 percent. In 2023, Fiat blossomed in South America by selling more than 542,000 units (up by 45,300 cars compared to 2022) to achieve a market share of 14.5 percent. In the Middle East & Africa region, Fiat was the best-selling brand for the fifth year in a row, accounting for 15.7 percent of the market share.

As to which products were hot sellers, the Panda was number one in Italy despite its venerable age. The Strada small truck was popular in Brazil while most Fiat buyers from Turkey and Algeria bought a Tipo/Egea.

In Europe, the adorable 500e was the best-selling electric car in the A and B segments with a market share of 14.7 percent. The chic EV was number one in Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, and Austria, and finished second in France. The previous-generation 500 with combustion engines and the Panda generated combined sales of over 230,000 units delivered on the Old Continent in 2023, enough to dominate the city car segment with a market share of 44.4 percent.

2024 is shaping up to be a good year for Fiat considering it'll finally launch a new Panda in Europe where the 600 small crossover will have its first full year on the market.