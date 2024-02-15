Singer builds some of the prettiest modified Porches in the world. There might be fewer of them on the road than you'd expect, though. The newly unveiled Sotto commission is the company's 300th restoration and it's quite an eye-catcher.

This car started as a 1990 Porsche 911 Targa, and Singer modified it to look more retro, like all its other builds. The carbon-fiber body wears Resistance Blue paint, and there's a ghosted stripe with "Porsche" branding along the lower sides. The removable roof panel is dark blue. The massive carbon-ceramic brakes are visible behind the Fuchs-style five-spoke wheels.

Inside, this buyer opted for vibrant Orange leather that covers the seats, door panels, and lower portion of the dashboard. Even the tachometer matches. The chairs have woven centers and nickel grommets.

Lifting the engine cover reveals Singer's gorgeous 4.0-liter air-cooled flat-six engine, which makes 390 horsepower and can rev to 9,000 rpm.⁣ The mill has a titanium exhaust. This buyer went with the five-speed manual gearbox – great choice – but Singer also offers a six-speed transmission.

Singer started in 2009 and quickly built an enthusiast following. It now operates a 115,000-square-foot facility in Torrance, California, that combines fabrication, paint, assembly, and interior crafting under one roof. The company also has a separate show in the United Kingdom.

In 2022, Singer announced it was pausing taking orders for the Classic Study models – like this 911. At the time, company boss Rob Dickinson said he intended to limit production of them to 450 units.

Singer also builds the Turbo Study series of models. These vehicles emulate 911 Turbos from the 1970s, and buyers are going wild with these builds. We've seen ones with racing-inspired bodies, convertibles, and more traditional-looking coupes.