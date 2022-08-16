Listen to this article

Red? Check. Whale Tail? Yup. Black wheels in fantastically flared fenders? Absolutely. There are few cars that capture attention like a classic 964-era Porsche 911, and few companies fuse classic style with modern performance like Singer. The company's latest 911 Turbo Study is the beautiful 964 you see here, but this one is extra special. It's Singer's first-ever 911 Cabriolet.

"The first Porsche, the Sport 356/1 known as 'Number 1,' was a cabriolet, and high-performance, open-roof glamor has been part of the story ever since," said Singer Founder and Executive Chairman Rob Dickenson. "I’ve long wanted to celebrate that part of Porsche heritage at Singer and doing so as part of our recently announced Turbo Study seems a perfect place to start. Our goal with the Turbo Study is to distill the awesome thrill of Porsche’s first supercar while reimagining its performance and refinement. We’re excited that owners can now choose to enjoy these traits with the roof down."

There's certainly much to enjoy beyond the timeless design of Singer's air-cooled 964. Among other things, the bodywork is carbon fiber wearing a shade of Cadiz Red. At the back, it conceals an upgraded flat-six engine that's still air-cooled, but displaces 3.8 liters and generates 510 horsepower with help from a pair of turbochargers. Power stays at the rear wheels, handled by a six-speed manual transmission. Carbon ceramic brakes dial back the speed when necessary.

Every reimagined 911 by Singer includes an impressive interior, but it's much easier to see and appreciate when the top completely folds away. In this instance, a black fabric roof stows neatly beneath the boot to reveal a black interior with a red plaid pattern on the door panels and seat inserts. The color is complemented with wood trim on the dash and center console, and there are modern amenities such as inductive phone charging for driver and passenger.

Sadly, if you want a 964 Cabriolet or any new Singer-reimagined 911 of your own, it could be a while. Singer says its order books are full for the next several years, and for the time being, no new orders are being accepted.